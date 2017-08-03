Ministers ignored warning on airport chaos

Over the last few days, our newspapers have been full of stories about travel chaos due to increased security at Schengen area airports.

And Ministers were warned.

This is shockingly inept by a government in total chaos.

British passengers are paying the price for ministerial incompetence.

Ministers have cut themselves off from anything that is happening in the rest of the EU, and seem to think that if they continue to ignore developments there they will somehow go away.

They won’t.

If the Conservatives insist on ending free movement, summer travel will grow a lot more miserable than this, with even longer queues for possible visa checks.

This is just a small glimpse into a future without free movement.