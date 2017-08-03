Ministers are risking a Brexit brain-drain

A Russell Group report published today shows that this government is failing higher education.

The report identifies ten areas where ministers should give clarity to EU nationals seeking settled status.

Ministers are risking a brain-drain by making some of the most brilliant talents on the planet feel unwelcome in Britain.

That is a catastrophic mistake, for our economy, our society and our universities.

I’ve been speaking to academics in Oxfordshire during recess who have echoed all the concerns here, and many of these are also being asked by businesses who are worried too.

The uncertainty itself is acting as a deterrent to universities being able to recruit and retain students and staff.

The list of questions is perfectly reasonable and just goes to show how slap-dash the government has been in their approach so far.

This is a time for action, not squabbling.

I encourage the minister to provide a swift response to how he plans to tackle these issues and to work closely with universities and businesses to find practical solutions.