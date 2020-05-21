FULL APPLICATION PACK

Job Title: Mole Valley and Guildford Organiser

Working For: South East Region Liberal Democrats

Salary: £22,000 - £26,000, dependant on experience

Hours: 37.5 per week

Tenure: Contract, initially a 6 month period

Location: Surrey

Purpose of job

This is a new temporary post for the 2021 Surrey County Council and Mole Valley district elections. Starting at the beginning of September, the employment will initially last 6 months. It is possible that the position will be extended, which may include working with other Surrey Local Parties.

2021 sees Mole Valley defending its control of the District Council and the Surrey County elections are an exciting opportunity for the Liberal Democrats across Surrey.

The role is to act as the organiser, helping to build and grow both local parties to enable continued success in 2021 elections and beyond.

Application Procedure

View the full application pack for the role for details on how to apply.

Interview / Start Dates

Interviews will take place in the week beginning the 15th June. Depending on circumstances, these will either take place online or in person in Guildford.

The postholder is likely to start on 1st September 2020.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.