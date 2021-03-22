We must win in May to build a more caring country

Our country is hurting right now.

125,000 lives have been taken by this cruel virus. So many families, mourning the loss of a loved one.

Even those who have been spared the agony of bereavement are suffering enormous hardships. A whole year of isolation, fear, grief.

After so much hurt, we need hope. And that is what our wonderful NHS staff and volunteers are injecting into our lives as they work tirelessly delivering vaccines.

Hope, so we can finally look forward. And as we do, we must put recovery first.

A recovery that is fair. A recovery that does justice to the sacrifices you have made. A recovery that delivers on our vision of a fairer, greener, more caring country.

More caring: where we look after one another, and finally recognise the true value of care.

Where we stand up for carers and give them the support they deserve. Where people with mental ill health get quality care, quickly – not least children and young people.

And where we pay our nurses and care workers properly.

How dare Boris Johnson say all he can afford is a one per cent pay rise for nurses and other NHS staff? How can he find billions for contracts for his Tory cronies, but not for the amazing people who have put their lives on the line for us?

The Government must pay NHS and care staff properly.

After all the darkness of the last twelve months – all the sadness and sacrifice – this is the brighter, hopeful vision our country needs.

Where Governments and councils put recovery first. A green recovery, with small business at its heart Where, together, we build a future that is so much better than the past.

A fairer, greener, more caring country.

The Liberal Democrats offer that vision. We can deliver that future. We will build that country.

And that’s why, in May’s bumper crop of elections, we must get out there and make our case across the UK.

Because our communities need us. They need us to campaign harder than ever before. To knock on every door, speak to every voter, deliver every leaflet. And they need us to win.

After all the pain our country has endured, our communities cannot afford the Tories to take us backwards or the SNP to tear us apart.

It’s up to us to stop them – and to offer something better.

So let’s get Liberal Democrats elected. Let’s put recovery first. And let’s get to work for our communities, building the fairer, greener, more caring country we all want to live in.