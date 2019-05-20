Liberal Democrats

We've got more momentum than Labour 👀

Remainers are giving up on Jeremy Corbyn's pro-Brexit Labour Party - and coming to the Lib Dems.

By Greg Foster, May 20, 2019 3:05

Jeremy Corbyn.

There's been a clear pattern emerging in recent opinion polls - and it keeps getting better and better for us as time goes on.

Labour is sinking lower and lower - and the Lib Dems are on the up:

13th May

The response our campaign is getting makes it clear why this is happening. Labour is a pro-Brexit party, and Remainers have had enough.

14th May

They've started attacking us more and more recently. It's pretty obvious that we've got them rattled as we go up and they go down:

18th May

But as you can see, it's not exactly working out for them:

18th May

To the point that the most recent polls have us in second place above them:

18th May

The message is clear - Remainers can't trust Labour. Corbyn wants Brexit. More and more people who want to stay in the EU are switching to the Liberal Democrats as the biggest, strongest Remain party.

We believe that there's no deal better than our membership of the EU. We've been fighting to stop Brexit since the day after the referendum result. And our line is totally clear - every vote for the Lib Dems is a vote to stop Brexit.


We've come a long way since the day after that awful result in 2016. Now, a majority of the public backs our stance of a People's Vote. Politicians from all parties and none have joined our campaign. And on Thursday, we have the chance to send Labour and the Conservatives a message they can't ignore - we want an end to this national embarrassment.

Say you're with us. Pledge your vote to the Lib Dems on Thursday 23rd May and help us stop Brexit.

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy