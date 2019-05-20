We've got more momentum than Labour 👀

There's been a clear pattern emerging in recent opinion polls - and it keeps getting better and better for us as time goes on.

Labour is sinking lower and lower - and the Lib Dems are on the up:

13th May

European Parliament voting intention:



BREX: 34% (+4)

LAB: 16% (-5)

LDEM: 15% (+5)

GRN: 11% (+2)

CON: 10% (-3)

CHUK: 5% (-4)



via @YouGov

Chgs. w/ 30 Aprhttps://t.co/HB9DIZKfah

(£) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 13, 2019

The response our campaign is getting makes it clear why this is happening. Labour is a pro-Brexit party, and Remainers have had enough.

14th May

European Parliament voting intention:



BREX: 26% (+26)

LAB: 22% (-3)

LDEM: 19% (+12)

CON: 12% (-12)

GRN: 10% (+2)

CHUK: 4% (+4)

UKIP: 3% (-24)



via @BMGResearch, 07 - 10 May

Chgs. w/ 2014 — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 14, 2019

They've started attacking us more and more recently. It's pretty obvious that we've got them rattled as we go up and they go down:

18th May

European Parliament voting intention:



BREX: 31% (+4)

LAB: 23% (-2)

LDEM: 16% (+2)

CON: 9% (-4)

GRN: 9% (-)

CHUK: 4% (-2)

UKIP: 2% (-1)



via @ComRes, 17 May

Chgs. w/ 9 May — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 18, 2019

But as you can see, it's not exactly working out for them:

18th May

European Parliament voting intention:



BREX: 34% (-)

LAB: 20% (-1)

LDEM: 15% (+3)

CON: 12% (+1)

CHUK: 3% (-)

GRN: 6% (-2)

UKIP: 2% (-2)



via @OpiniumResearch, 14 - 16 May

Chgs. w/ 8 May — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 18, 2019

To the point that the most recent polls have us in second place above them:

18th May

European Parliament voting intention:



BREX: 34% (+34)

LDEM: 17% (+10)

LAB: 15% (-10)

GRN: 11% (+3)

CON: 9% (-15)

CHUK: 4% (+4)

UKIP: 3% (-24)



via @YouGov, 8 - 17 May

Chgs. w/ 2014 result. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 18, 2019

The message is clear - Remainers can't trust Labour. Corbyn wants Brexit. More and more people who want to stay in the EU are switching to the Liberal Democrats as the biggest, strongest Remain party.

We believe that there's no deal better than our membership of the EU. We've been fighting to stop Brexit since the day after the referendum result. And our line is totally clear - every vote for the Lib Dems is a vote to stop Brexit.





We've come a long way since the day after that awful result in 2016. Now, a majority of the public backs our stance of a People's Vote. Politicians from all parties and none have joined our campaign. And on Thursday, we have the chance to send Labour and the Conservatives a message they can't ignore - we want an end to this national embarrassment.

Say you're with us. Pledge your vote to the Lib Dems on Thursday 23rd May and help us stop Brexit.