Musicians left high and dry by EU Trade Deal

More than 170 musicians have urged Ministers to organise paperwork-free travel in Europe for artists on tour.

The extra costs will make many tours unviable, especially for young emerging musicians.

The EU Trade deal makes it extremely difficult for touring artists because they now need a costly work permit and face a mountain of paperwork for their equipment.

The extra costs will make many tours unviable, especially for young emerging musicians.

This could make many tours unviable, particularly for younger, upcoming artists who don’t have big teams and big money behind them.

The same applies to EU-based artists wishing to perform in the UK.

That means disruption not only to seeing our favourite foreign bands and orchestras but income to festivals and all the benefits of creative co-operation too.

Reciprocity is good for Britain and should not be holding back a deal for artists.

Predictably the government is trying to blame the EU, but the fact remains that when the going got tough during the talks on the trade deal, Tory ministers just ducked for cover and hoped the problem would go away.

As a result, our creative artists have been left high and dry, including musicians, dancers, actors and their many support staff who together with the rest of the creative industries generate over £100 billion a year to our economy.

The Government must get back around the negotiating table and get this sorted.

The creative arts sector is a massive success story for the UK economy.

It’s already in dire trouble because of Covid and this ‘friendly fire’ assault on its viability from our own government could be the last straw for many of our talented performers and backup staff.

They were sacrificed in a botched negotiation, just like our fishermen, our farmers, and our crucial service industries.

The artists who signed this letter are either furious or fearful for the future of their business, or both.

If the Conservative Government cares about these industries and the economy, they must get back around the negotiating table and get this sorted pronto.