Liberal Democrats

Myanmar's military must step back from the brink

Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Layla Moran MP reacts to the military arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi in Myanmar,

By Layla Moran, Feb 01, 2021 2:02

Layla Moran speaking at a rally in Oxford.

Myanmar's military must step back from the brink, end this coup and release all civilian leaders immediately.

The UK should step up and lead the world in shining a spotlight on the plight of democracy and human rights in Myanmar

Democracy and the rule of law need to be respected.

The Foreign Secretary should use this pivotal moment to urge the international community to secure democratic and human rights of all citizens in Myanmar.

Today’s developments are yet another disturbing chapter in Myanmar’s recent history of political unrest, which has already caused a refugee crisis forcing hundreds of thousands of Rohingya people to flee the country.

Their future now looks even more uncertain and perilous.

It is time for the UK to step up and lead the world in shining a spotlight on the plight of democracy and human rights in Myanmar, and seek peaceful resolution for all its people.

