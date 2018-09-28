This week is National Inclusion week - a week designed to raise awareness of the importance of diversity and inclusion.

The theme this year is “everyday inclusion” which is looking at the practical ways you can foster inclusion through day to day activities.

As a party, we are working hard to improve the diversity of our own membership and to ensure that our party reflects our society. And our local parties are best placed to reach out to the communities near them.

Hear are some resources to help you get started:

- a diversity calendar for the rest of 2018

- an inclusivity event checklist

And we're included some practical ideas steps local parties could take:

Host an inclusive event. Get in touch with your local diversity officer or regional diversity champion to organise an inclusive event in your area before the end of the year. Appoint a Diversity Officer. If you don't have a Regional Diversity Champion or Diversity Officer, why not appoint someone? You can find out more about the role here: libdems.org.uk/local_party_diversity_officer Make a plan for hosting inclusive events next year. You can use this diversity calendar to help plan out your local activity for the rest of the year and for 2019. Recruit a BAME member and commit to keeping them engaged.

Happy National Inclusion Week.