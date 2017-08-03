National Trust attacks government on farming

The family farm could disappear by 2022 if the Government doesn't act - and attacking the National Trust won't help:

By Kate Parminter, Aug 03, 2017 1:08

If the Government doesn't guarantee farm subsidies beyond 2022, then the family farm could disappear entirely - that's the damning verdict of the National Trust.

Now, I have no doubt that Ministers will also ignore the National Trust for being experts.

The government’s refusal to guarantee subsidies beyond 2022 makes it impossible for farmers to plan, threatens the very future of the family farm, and could have devastating effects on the much-loved British landscape.

It is right that farming subsidy should be in return for promoting the public good, such as for producing high-quality food and for improving the environment.

Farmers have every right to feel betrayed by this government but ministers no doubt fear that their extreme Conservative Brexit will cause such damage to the economy that they won’t be in a financial position to guarantee subsidies for the family farm into the next parliament.

The Brexiteers have betrayed farmers.

