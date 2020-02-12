Natural Enviroment Policy Working Group

This working group is producing a consultation paper for Autumn Conference 2020 and the final paper will be ready for Spring Conference 2021.

The group's remit is set out here.

Chair: Sarah Whitebread

Sarah currently works at the RSPB as their Head of External Affairs, trying to persuade politicians to take action to create a world richer in nature. Before this Sarah was actively involved in local Liberal Democrat politics for many years as a County Councillor in Cambridgeshire from 2009-2013 and as Campaign Director for the former MP Julian Huppert. She also worked in Parliament as researcher to Simon Wright MP, who at the time was a member of the Environmental Audit Select Committee. Sarah has an MPhil in Environmental Policy from the University of Cambridge and is chair of trustees of local charity Cambridge Carbon Footprint.

Vice Chair: Richard Hebditch

Currently Government Affairs Director at the National Trust. Previous roles include Director of Campaigns at the Campaign for Better Transport and Senior Policy Advisor in the Office of the Third Sector within the Cabinet Office. Richard was a Parliamentary Researcher for Liberal Democrat MP Jackie Ballard in 1997-99 and has served on other Liberal Democrat Policy Working Groups, including the current Climate Change and Low carbon Economy group.

Members of the Group:

Duncan BrackKate Parminter

David Atkinson

Rebecca Atkinson

Jane Cooper

Katie Critchlow

Paul Elkins

Alyssa Gilbert

Andrew Heaver

Susan Anne d’Altera Hill

Robert Holdon

Stephen Hunter

Victoria Lancaster

George Levvy

Jill Vaughan