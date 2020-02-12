Nature of Public Debate Policy Working Group

This group is producing a policy paper for debate at Autumn Conference 2020.

The group's remit is set out here.



You can read the consultation paper, which was produced for Autumn Conference 2019, here:

140 - The Nature of Public Debate (2019)

Chair: Daisy Cooper

Daisy is currently the Campaigns Director at More United, a cross-party organisation that promotes unity and inclusion in public life. She was previously Joint Executive Director at Hacked Off, where she worked with victims of media injustice and campaigned for a free and accountable press. She is currently PPC for the target seat of St Albans. In 2014, she ran to be President of the Liberal Democrats and has previously served in a policy working group on international development.

Co Vice Chairs: Helen Belcher and Seth Thevoz

Helen is head of her own growing software company and has experience with developing policies for her own business and explaining them in the context of public and parliamentary inquiries. Co-founder of Trans Media Watch and chair of a national LGBT charity and adviser to Stonewall on trans issues. Co-managed campaign to win the Emmbrook Ward. Has been involved in parliamentary lobbying for LGBT and gender issues. Candidate for Chippenham in 2017 and current PPC for the next General Election.

Seth is A journalist at Private Eye magazine who broke many key stories in the past including Cambridge Analytica and BeLeave Campaign. Former parliamentary researcher for Andrew George MP and former staff member for the Local Government Association Liberal Democrats. Former research assistant to Michael Crick of Channel 4 news. Former Secretary of local party and former Chair of student branch.

Members of the group:

Jane Bonham-Carter

Christine Cheng

Edmund Dean

Martin Dickson

Tim Gordon

Ann Gripper

Julian Ingram

Ian Kearns

Leonie Mueck

Fiyaz Mughal

Andrew Naughtie

Zoë O'Connell

Colin Talbot

Irina Von Wiese