Neuberger ECJ warning shows Government leaving judges in firing line on Brexit

Today Supreme Court President Lord Neuberger has warned that UK judges need more clarity over the role of the ECJ after Brexit - and he is right.

Judges have already been branded 'enemies of the people' for daring to challenge Theresa May's plans to force through an extreme Brexit with no accountability.

Now the Government's inability to set out clearly how, whether or when ECJ rulings should be taken into account risks leaving judges in the firing line yet again.

The Government must provide greater clarity in the Repeal Bill over the role the ECJ will play post-Brexit.

We must not let the Conservatives' obsession with ending the jurisdiction of the ECJ lead to a chaotic Brexit that would maximise damage to British jobs and families.

That should include abiding by ECJ rulings when this is required to ensure free trade with the EU and continued cooperation against crime and terrorism.