Meet our new Commons team

Today I've announced my team of spokespeople in the House of Commons.
We'll speak up for the millions of people who voted for the Liberal Democrats in the general election, and the millions more who are dismayed with the actions of this Conservative government.
The team's portfolios can be found below:
|
Ed Davey
|
Acting Leader, Economy and Social Justice
|
Christine Jardine
|
Home Office, Women and Equalities
|
Alistair Carmichael
|
Foreign Affairs and Brexit, Chief Whip
|
Wera Hobhouse
|
Climate Emergency, Energy and the Environment
|
Tim Farron
|
Housing, Local Government, Food and Rural Affairs, North of England
|
Layla Moran
|
Education
|
Munira Wilson
|
Health, Wellbeing & Social Care, Transport
|
Jamie Stone
|
Defence
|
Sarah Olney
|
Business and Trade
|
Daisy Cooper
|
Justice, Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
|
Wendy Chamberlain
|
Political & Constitutional Reform, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, International Development
We're going to run positive campaigns on fresh ideas. We must tackle the climate crisis, social injustice and Britain's poor economic performance.
We'll continue to oppose Brexit - staying close to our friends in Europe will always be best for our security and prosperity.
Johnson's populist Conservatives threaten to trash our parliamentary democracy, our freedoms as citizens and the rule of law. We'll continue to work across parties to stop them.
Our political establishment is out of touch. Trust in politicians is at an all-time low.
Britain needs a party who'll listen and fight for people's concerns. Britain needs the Liberal Democrats.
Join the Liberal Democrats today.
We’re building a big, open, liberal movement to be the voice for the millions of voters who feel powerless and frustrated with the direction our country is taking. And we want you to be part of it.
Join today as a member or register as a supporter - and play your part: