Meet our new Commons team

Today I've announced my team of spokespeople in the House of Commons.

We'll speak up for the millions of people who voted for the Liberal Democrats in the general election, and the millions more who are dismayed with the actions of this Conservative government.

The team's portfolios can be found below:

Ed Davey Acting Leader, Economy and Social Justice Christine Jardine Home Office, Women and Equalities Alistair Carmichael Foreign Affairs and Brexit, Chief Whip Wera Hobhouse Climate Emergency, Energy and the Environment Tim Farron Housing, Local Government, Food and Rural Affairs, North of England Layla Moran Education Munira Wilson Health, Wellbeing & Social Care, Transport Jamie Stone Defence Sarah Olney Business and Trade Daisy Cooper Justice, Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Wendy Chamberlain Political & Constitutional Reform, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, International Development

We're going to run positive campaigns on fresh ideas. We must tackle the climate crisis, social injustice and Britain's poor economic performance.

We'll continue to oppose Brexit - staying close to our friends in Europe will always be best for our security and prosperity.

Johnson's populist Conservatives threaten to trash our parliamentary democracy, our freedoms as citizens and the rule of law. We'll continue to work across parties to stop them.

Our political establishment is out of touch. Trust in politicians is at an all-time low.

Britain needs a party who'll listen and fight for people's concerns. Britain needs the Liberal Democrats.