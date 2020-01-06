Liberal Democrats

Meet our new Commons team

By Ed Davey, Jan 06, 2020 3:01

Today I've announced my team of spokespeople in the House of Commons.

We'll speak up for the millions of people who voted for the Liberal Democrats in the general election, and the millions more who are dismayed with the actions of this Conservative government.

The team's portfolios can be found below:

Ed Davey

Acting Leader, Economy and Social Justice

Christine Jardine

Home Office, Women and Equalities

Alistair Carmichael

Foreign Affairs and Brexit, Chief Whip

Wera Hobhouse

Climate Emergency, Energy and the Environment

Tim Farron

Housing, Local Government, Food and Rural Affairs, North of England

Layla Moran

Education

Munira Wilson

Health, Wellbeing & Social Care, Transport

Jamie Stone

Defence

Sarah Olney

Business and Trade

Daisy Cooper

Justice, Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Wendy Chamberlain

Political & Constitutional Reform, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, International Development

 

We're going to run positive campaigns on fresh ideas. We must tackle the climate crisis, social injustice and Britain's poor economic performance.

We'll continue to oppose Brexit - staying close to our friends in Europe will always be best for our security and prosperity. 

Johnson's populist Conservatives threaten to trash our parliamentary democracy, our freedoms as citizens and the rule of law. We'll continue to work across parties to stop them.

Our political establishment is out of touch. Trust in politicians is at an all-time low. 

Britain needs a party who'll listen and fight for people's concerns. Britain needs the Liberal Democrats. 

 

