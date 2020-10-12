Ed Davey's response to the new coronavirus guidelines

People across this country have endured terrible hardships over the past six months: losing loved ones, losing livelihoods and isolating from friends and family.

People are angry to see their hard work and sacrifices utterly wasted by the incompetence of Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister has has failed the north of England and the whole country.

With the announcement of the Government's Covid-19 'three tier' system that will be put in place across England, the priority now has to be keeping people safe and ensuring no one is left behind, particularly in the north of England, which is bearing the brunt of the government’s shambles.

Boris Johnson must get testing, tracing and isolating right, and provide proper economic support to save jobs and livelihoods. If the Government does not do more to help, it risks pushing millions of families into poverty.

My message to @BorisJohnson - the British people deserve to know that the new sacrifices he is asking of them today won't be wasted this time.

In the Commons, I asked the Prime Minister:

"The Government has asked a lot from people during this pandemic. Stay at home. Close your business. Don’t be there at the death of a loved one.

"The British people have borne such sacrifice with grace and resilience. All they ask in return from Government is clear communication and basic competence.

"Yet it seems, Mr. Speaker, their sacrifices have been squandered by the Government’s failure to build a robust test, trace and isolate system or even communicate competently.

"So can the Prime Minister promise that the new sacrifices he is asking from people today will not be squandered this time?"

Johnson chose to ignore the question, but Liberal Democrats will continue to hold this Government to account on its handling of the coronavirus crisis.