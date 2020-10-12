Liberal Democrats

Ed Davey's response to the new coronavirus guidelines

The priority now has to be keeping people safe and ensuring no one is left behind.

By Ed Davey, Oct 12, 2020 6:10

Boris Johnson, the UK Prime Minister
▲ Image: Chatham House

People across this country have endured terrible hardships over the past six months: losing loved ones, losing livelihoods and isolating from friends and family.

People are angry to see their hard work and sacrifices utterly wasted by the incompetence of Boris Johnson.

That’s why people are so angry to see their hard work and sacrifices utterly wasted by the incompetence of Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister has has failed the north of England and the whole country. 

With the announcement of the Government's Covid-19 'three tier' system that will be put in place across England, the priority now has to be keeping people safe and ensuring no one is left behind, particularly in the north of England, which is bearing the brunt of the government’s shambles.

Boris Johnson must get testing, tracing and isolating right, and provide proper economic support to save jobs and livelihoods. If the Government does not do more to help, it risks pushing millions of families into poverty.

In the Commons, I asked the Prime Minister:

"The Government has asked a lot from people during this pandemic. Stay at home. Close your business. Don’t be there at the death of a loved one.

Johnson must get testing, tracing and isolating right, and provide proper economic support to save jobs and livelihoods.

"The British people have borne such sacrifice with grace and resilience. All they ask in return from Government is clear communication and basic competence. 

"Yet it seems, Mr. Speaker, their sacrifices have been squandered by the Government’s failure to build a robust test, trace and isolate system or even communicate competently. 

"So can the Prime Minister promise that the new sacrifices he is asking from people today will not be squandered this time?"

Johnson chose to ignore the question, but Liberal Democrats will continue to hold this Government to account on its handling of the coronavirus crisis. 

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.