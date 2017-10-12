New Liberal Democrat spokespeople

I am fortunate to lead a great, gender-balanced team, which includes notable strength in depth on the economy, foreign affairs and local government.

I have just appointed my first team of principal spokespeople since becoming leader this summer.

I am fortunate to lead such a great, gender-balanced team, which is comprised of the most talented and promising politicians in the House of Commons and battle-hardened, experienced campaigners.

The team includes notable strength in depth on the economy, foreign affairs and local government at a time when the impact of Brexit, social inequality and lack of investment is fostering tensions in these areas.

The team has a wealth of senior ministerial experience. It also includes the former council leaders of Newcastle and Liverpool, signalling my intention to restore and build on our local government base.

Former leader Tim Farron will take up a new position focused on regenerating the north of England. This is a sign of the Lib Dems’ commitment to building a more balanced national economy and making sure the government delivers on the Northern Powerhouse. Farron will also lead on rural affairs.

Another former leader, Menzies Campbell, has been appointed principal defence spokesman. The broader foreign affairs team includes deputy leader Jo Swinson, international affairs spokesperson Shas Sheehan and armed forces spokesperson Jamie Stone.

I will represent the party on economic and business issues in the Commons. As Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills, I reformed the banks and created the world’s first Green Investment Bank and the British Business Bank. I also relaunched the apprenticeship model of training and launched a successful campaign to get more women on company boards.

Our party’s economic credibility is further strengthened by the appointments of Susan Kramer, Chris Fox and Lorely Burt to treasury, business, and small business briefs in the House of Lords. All have economic or business backgrounds and political experience in these portfolios.

Liberal Democrat Spokespeople

  • Jane Bonham Carter

    Jane Bonham Carter

    Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Culture, Media and Sport
  • Tom Brake

    Tom Brake

    Liberal Democrat spokesperson on Exiting the European Union and International Trade. MP for Carshalton and Wallington
  • Sal Brinton

    Sal Brinton

    Liberal Democrat Party President
  • Lorely Burt

    Lorely Burt

    Liberal Democrat Spokesperson on Small Businesses
  • Vince Cable

    Vince Cable

    Leader of the Liberal Democrats, MP for Twickenham
  • Menzies Campbell

    Menzies Campbell

    Liberal Democrat Spokesperson on Defence
  • Alistair Carmichael

    Alistair Carmichael

    Commons Chief Whip, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Northern Ireland and MP for Orkney and Shetland
  • Catherine Bearder

    Catherine Bearder

    Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for EU/ALDE Liaison, MEP for South East England
  • Ed Davey

    Ed Davey

    Liberal Democrat Spokesperson on Home Affairs and MP for Kingston & Surbiton
  • Dee Doocey

    Dee Doocey

    Liberal Democrat Spokesperson without Portfolio
  • Tim Farron

    Tim Farron

    Liberal Democrat Spokesperson on Environment, Food and Rural Affairs & North of England. MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale.
  • Lynne Featherstone

    Lynne Featherstone

    Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Energy and Climate Change.
  • Chris Fox

    Chris Fox

    Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Business, Enterprise and Industrial Strategy.

  • Wera Hobhouse

    Wera Hobhouse

    Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Communities and Local Government. MP for Bath.

  • Christine Humphreys

    Christine Humphreys

    Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Wales.
  • Meral Hussein Ece

    Meral Hussein Ece

    Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Equalities
  • Christine Jardine

    Christine Jardine

    Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Scotland. MP for Edinburgh-West.

  • Judith Jolly

    Judith Jolly

    Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Health.

  • Susan Kramer

    Susan Kramer

    Baroness Kramer, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson
  • Stephen Lloyd

    Stephen Lloyd

    Liberal Democrat Work and Pensions Spokesperson, MP for Eastbourne

  • Jonathan Marks

    Jonathan Marks

    Lord Marks of Henley-on-Thames, Liberal Democrat Justice Spokesperson
  • Layla Moran

    Layla Moran

    Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson, MP for Oxford West and Abingdon
  • Dick Newby

    Dick Newby

    Lord Newby, Leader of the Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords
  • Caroline Pidgeon

    Caroline Pidgeon

    Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for London
  • Jenny Randerson

    Jenny Randerson

    Baroness Randerson, Liberal Democrat Transport Spokesperson
  • Shas Sheehan

    Shas Sheehan

    Baroness Sheehan, Liberal Democrat International Development Spokesperson
  • John Shipley

    John Shipley

    Lord Shipley, Liberal Democrat Housing Spokesperson
  • Ben Stoneham

    Ben Stoneham

    Lord Stoneham of Droxford, Liberal Democrat Lords Chief Whip
  • Jamie Stone

    Jamie Stone

    Liberal Democrat Armed Forces Spokesperson, MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross

  • Mike Storey

    Mike Storey

    Lord Storey, Liberal Democrat Young People Spokesperson
  • Jo Swinson

    Jo Swinson

    Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader and Spokesperson on Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, MP for East Dunbartonshire

