Welcome to all our new members!

It’s been an exciting few weeks for the Lib Dems. Fresh off the back of our big local election wins, we’re going into the European elections polling higher than we have in nearly a decade, and our campaigns around the country have well and truly taken off.

And what’s even better, is we have loads of new members to share the joy with!

We’ve had people joining left right and centre – literally. Joining from Labour, the Tories, or from never having been a party member before. But they do have one thing in common: they’re joining the Lib Dems to Stop Brexit.

It seems like every other tweet we see is someone proudly announcing they’ve joined the Lib Dems. So without further ado, let’s say hello to some of our new members…

What is this I'm feeling? Oh yes, it's that feeling of hope I haven't felt for so long. If you're missing this feeling and want it back - join me here: https://t.co/54mgFVk21o via @LibDems — Flo Feast-Jones 🇪🇺🔶#FBPE (@FeastJones) May 4, 2019

We feel it too, Flo. Welcome aboard!

I've been hovering on this for a few months, but the amazing success at the locals has shown the Lib Dems are back in business. Thanks for having me on board!



I just joined the Liberal Democrats - join me here: https://t.co/9qfdly7qc1 via @LibDems — James 🔸 (@JamesManuell) May 5, 2019

You’re not alone, James. We’ve seen a massive influx of members since the local elections – and this wave of new members still hasn’t stopped! Welcome to the party 😊

I've been thinking about this since the last election, I've given up my Labour membership because even after the result they still want to go forward with brexit!



I just joined the Liberal Democrats - join me here: https://t.co/CYbKgG3fOB via @LibDems — Pete 🔸 (@OutlawTorn92) May 6, 2019

We’re seeing plenty of Labour members leaving behind Corbyn’s Brexit mess. Welcome to the party that says it loud and clear: we will Stop Brexit.

I just joined the Liberal Democrats. Membership fee starts at £1 a month (£12 a year). Join me here: https://t.co/flEKhPIorP via @LibDems — Louise #FBPE (@LouiseB_201818) May 5, 2019

Yep, you heard that right. Membership starts at just £1 a month! And for that you get all the benefits of being a member: attending our events, voting in leadership elections, policy debates, and selections, standing for election… the list goes on and on. Thanks for joining, Louise 😊

I just joined the Liberal Democrats - join me here: https://t.co/Gy93yvxZBg via @LibDems Another floater here who has voted LD, Labour and Green. Let’s get this mess sorted and keep @Nigel_Farage well out of the way! — LibbyB (@Lizardyzoo) May 5, 2019

Spot on, Libby. The Lib Dems are the biggest remain movement in the country. We’re the only remain party putting up a real challenge to Farage and his gang of Brexiteers.

I waited for @jeremycorbyn & @UKLabour to come out in support of Remain or unequivocal support of final deal referendum, we need to stop Farage, Robinson, hate & bigotry, sadly membership now cancelled.



I joined the Liberal Democrats here: https://t.co/1LRnTmi2lu via @LibDems — Jay #StopBrexit #PeoplesVote (@jaypwright) May 9, 2019

The Labour party are on the same side as Nigel Farage and Tommy Robinson – they want Brexit. Thanks for joining the largest, strongest remain party in the country, Jay. It’s great to have you onboard.

#bollockstobrexit did it for me. I just joined the Liberal Democrats - join me here: https://t.co/ljj8Yue0FA via @LibDems — Rachel Eaton 🔸🇪🇺 (@RiggieTheBat) May 9, 2019

#bollockstobrexit has been doing it for a lot of people. We have the strongest pro-EU message going in these European elections. We couldn’t be clearer: every vote for the Lib Dems is a vote to Stop Brexit and remain in the European Union.

If you want to be part of the movement that stops Brexit, join the Lib Dems today. The Lib Dem surge won’t be stopping any time soon - you’ll be joining a friendly, fast-growing, fiercely pro-EU team. Membership starts at just £1 a month, and if you join before midnight on 4th June 2019 you’ll be eligible to vote in our upcoming leadership election.

To all our new members; thank you for joining. We can’t wait to stop Brexit together.

And if you’re still on the fence? Listen to all the lovely people who’ve just joined us, for a huge range of reasons. Don’t hesitate; join the Lib Dems today.