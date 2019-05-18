Liberal Democrats

Welcome to all our new members!

We've had over 3,000 people join the Lib Dems over the last 2 weeks - read some of their stories now 🔶

By Aleisha Stansfield, May 18, 2019 6:05

It’s been an exciting few weeks for the Lib Dems. Fresh off the back of our big local election wins, we’re going into the European elections polling higher than we have in nearly a decade, and our campaigns around the country have well and truly taken off.

And what’s even better, is we have loads of new members to share the joy with!

We’ve had people joining left right and centre – literally. Joining from Labour, the Tories, or from never having been a party member before. But they do have one thing in common: they’re joining the Lib Dems to Stop Brexit.

It seems like every other tweet we see is someone proudly announcing they’ve joined the Lib Dems. So without further ado, let’s say hello to some of our new members…

We feel it too, Flo. Welcome aboard!

You’re not alone, James. We’ve seen a massive influx of members since the local elections – and this wave of new members still hasn’t stopped! Welcome to the party 😊

We’re seeing plenty of Labour members leaving behind Corbyn’s Brexit mess. Welcome to the party that says it loud and clear: we will Stop Brexit.

Yep, you heard that right. Membership starts at just £1 a month! And for that you get all the benefits of being a member: attending our events, voting in leadership elections, policy debates, and selections, standing for election… the list goes on and on. Thanks for joining, Louise 😊

Spot on, Libby. The Lib Dems are the biggest remain movement in the country. We’re the only remain party putting up a real challenge to Farage and his gang of Brexiteers.

The Labour party are on the same side as Nigel Farage and Tommy Robinson – they want Brexit. Thanks for joining the largest, strongest remain party in the country, Jay. It’s great to have you onboard.

#bollockstobrexit has been doing it for a lot of people. We have the strongest pro-EU message going in these European elections. We couldn’t be clearer: every vote for the Lib Dems is a vote to Stop Brexit and remain in the European Union.

If you want to be part of the movement that stops Brexit, join the Lib Dems today. The Lib Dem surge won’t be stopping any time soon - you’ll be joining a friendly, fast-growing, fiercely pro-EU team. Membership starts at just £1 a month, and if you join before midnight on 4th June 2019 you’ll be eligible to vote in our upcoming leadership election.

To all our new members; thank you for joining. We can’t wait to stop Brexit together.

And if you’re still on the fence? Listen to all the lovely people who’ve just joined us, for a huge range of reasons. Don’t hesitate; join the Lib Dems today.

