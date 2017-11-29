New railway lines in danger of going nowhere

This government has continually let down passengers, be it the electrification plans that vanished, poor and inconsistent services, or high fares.

By Liberal Democrats, Nov 29, 2017 7:11

First TransPennine train stopped at a station.

The Government has released a new rail strategy.

Vince Cable, Leader of the Liberal Democrats, said:

"Investment is to be welcomed at a time when the railways are struggling to cope with their greatest passenger numbers in nearly a century, but there is scant detail on the financial figures.

"This government has continually let down passengers, be it the electrification plans that vanished, poor and inconsistent services, or high fares.

Jenny Randerson, Liberal Democrat Transport Spokesperson, added:

"Key questions remain regarding how much metro mayors will be expected to stump up and whether they have the money.

"Brexit means that we have a government completely strapped for cash. Without firm financial commitment these proposals are in danger of going nowhere."

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats and their elected representatives may use the information you’ve given to contact you. By providing your data to us, you are consenting to us making contact with you in the future by mail, email, telephone, text, website and apps, even though you may be registered with the Telephone Preference Service. Your data may be stored or otherwise processed in the US, governed by European Commission model contract clauses. You can always opt out of communications at any time by contacting us or visiting www.libdems.org.uk/optout. For more information go to www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.

/* */