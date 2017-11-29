New railway lines in danger of going nowhere

The Government has released a new rail strategy.
Vince Cable, Leader of the Liberal Democrats, said:
"Investment is to be welcomed at a time when the railways are struggling to cope with their greatest passenger numbers in nearly a century, but there is scant detail on the financial figures.
"This government has continually let down passengers, be it the electrification plans that vanished, poor and inconsistent services, or high fares.
Jenny Randerson, Liberal Democrat Transport Spokesperson, added:
"Key questions remain regarding how much metro mayors will be expected to stump up and whether they have the money.
"Brexit means that we have a government completely strapped for cash. Without firm financial commitment these proposals are in danger of going nowhere."