Liberal Democrats

Ed Davey announces new Lib Dem Spokespeople

Together this team will rebuild our party and hold Boris Johnson’s Government to account.

By Liberal Democrats, Sep 01, 2020 7:09

Lib Dem Leader Ed Davey has announced a new team of spokespeople who will hold the Government to account and rebuild our party.

Layla Moran

Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs & International Development

Layla Moran

Christine Jardine

Spokesperson for the Treasury, Brexit, Europe and Trade.

Chrstine Jardine MP

Alistair Carmichael

Spokesperson for Home Affairs, Political & Constitutional Reform, and Northern Ireland

Daisy Cooper

Spokesperson for Education

Daisy Cooper MP

Wendy Chamberlain

Chief Whip and Spokesperson for Scotland, Wales and Work & Pensions

Wendy Chamberlain MP

Jamie Stone

Spokesperson for Defence and Digital, Culture, Media & Sport

Jamie Stone MP

Sarah Olney

Spokesperson for the Climate Emergency, Business & Energy and Transport

Sarah Olney MP

Tim Farron

Spokesperson for Housing, Communities & Local Government, and Food & Rural Affairs

Tim Farron MP

Wera Hobhouse

Spokesperson for Justice and Women & Equalities, Shadow Leader of the House

Wera Hobhouse MP

Munira Wilson

Spokesperson for Health, Wellbeing and Social Care

Munira Wilson MP

