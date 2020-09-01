Ed Davey announces new Lib Dem Spokespeople

Lib Dem Leader Ed Davey has announced a new team of spokespeople who will hold the Government to account and rebuild our party.

Layla Moran

Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs & International Development

Delighted to announce the @LibDems spokespeople for the great offices of state:



My friend @LaylaMoran has agreed to take a role in my top team. As Foreign Affairs Spokesperson she will bring the energy and enthusiasm she brings to all her work & hold Dominic Raab to account.

1/4 — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) August 31, 2020

Pleased to have accepted the role of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson for the @LibDems. I look forward to speaking up for marginalised groups, human rights and Britain’s place in the world, and to holding this Government to account at a time when we need to be building bridges. — Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) August 31, 2020

Christine Jardine

Spokesperson for the Treasury, Brexit, Europe and Trade.

The formidable @cajardineMP will be Treasury Spokesperson and put forward the case for a greener, fairer UK. Christine will show that now is the time to build back better.



2/4 — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) August 31, 2020

Delighted to take on this important role innEd’s team for @LibDems looking forward to getting to work on that greener, fairer UK. #libdems https://t.co/OUU3yOzvlK — Christine Jardine (@cajardineMP) August 31, 2020

Alistair Carmichael

Spokesperson for Home Affairs, Political & Constitutional Reform, and Northern Ireland

The fantastic @amcarmichaelMP will take over the Home Affairs brief and shine a light on how this government is failing to keep our country safe.



3/4 — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) August 31, 2020

Daisy Cooper

Spokesperson for Education

Delighted to announce that @libdemdaisy will take on the education brief for @LibDems. Her drive and determination will keep the Tories accountable for their failings in our schools. Daisy will hold the PM to his words that when it comes to education the “buck stops with me.” — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) September 1, 2020

My priorities are to:

✅ campaign to extend #FreeSchoolMeals and end #HolidayHunger

✅ campaign to sort out #SEND

✅ ensure Govt plans give children & young people a safe & supportive return to education this Autumn #schoolsreopening 2/2 — Daisy Cooper MP 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) September 1, 2020

Wendy Chamberlain

Chief Whip and Spokesperson for Scotland, Wales and Work & Pensions

.@wendychambLD, who has been a powerful force since becoming an MP will be our new Chief Whip. Wendy will also take on the Scotland and Wales brief and fight for social justice as our Work and Penions spokesperson. — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) September 1, 2020

Hoping that there will be more call for my HR skills than my policing ones...

Seriously though, it's an important role - not just about how MPs vote. There's a great team of people here supporting and I'm committed to making @LibDems a great employer and Parliament a safe place — Wendy Chamberlain MP 🔶️ (@wendychambLD) September 2, 2020

Finally, DWP is a new portfolio for me, but #COVID19 and issues with Universal Credit and other benefits and the devastating impact they can have are sadly not. I'll be working hard to raise and highlight injustices. — Wendy Chamberlain MP 🔶️ (@wendychambLD) September 2, 2020

Jamie Stone

Spokesperson for Defence and Digital, Culture, Media & Sport

The inimitable @Jamie4North will keep the govt honest when it comes to looking after our troops and shine a light on the mental health of veterans as our Defence spokesperson. He will also look after the Digital, Culture, Media and sport brief. — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) September 1, 2020

Thrilled about DCMS. Will wave the flag for broadband rollou, support for the arts and entertainment industry (looking at you @RishiSunak), and ways to make social media a nicer place...



As for sport, you might as well know now that my bias is @RossCounty! — Jamie Stone MP (@Jamie4North) September 1, 2020

Sarah Olney

Spokesperson for the Climate Emergency, Business & Energy and Transport

.@sarahjolney1 has already done a great job as Business Spokesperson she will do Transport and the Climate Emergency too. @LibDems will be fighting for the country to build back better. Sarah, will be focused on campaigning for new green jobs. — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) September 1, 2020

Tim Farron

Spokesperson for Housing, Communities & Local Government, and Food & Rural Affairs

There are few people who have done as much for our party and our communities, particularly rural communities, than @timfarron. I have asked him to look after the Communities, Local Government, Housing, Food and Rural Affairs brief. — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) September 1, 2020

Wera Hobhouse

Spokesperson for Justice and Women & Equalities, Shadow Leader of the House

.@Wera_Hobhouse has already shown herself to be a passionate campaigner and blazed the trail for legislation on upskirting. Wera will lead on Justice, Women and Equalities and the Leader of the House portfolio. — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) September 1, 2020

I’m very pleased to be taking over the Justice, Women’s and Equalities brief. I look forward to fighting on behalf of under-represented groups, and working to make Britain a more equal and fair society. I’ll also be holding the government to account as Shadow Leader of the House! https://t.co/C3j8LINFJm — Wera Hobhouse MP 🔶 (@Wera_Hobhouse) September 1, 2020

Munira Wilson

Spokesperson for Health, Wellbeing and Social Care

.@munirawilson has done an extraordinary job holding the govt to account through this Coronavirus crisis. I am delighted she will stay on the Health & Care brief. She’ll press the govt to prepare for a second wave of Coronavirus & solve the endemic issues in our care sector. — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) September 1, 2020