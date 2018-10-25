FPC seeking members of new working groups

New policy working groups
- The fall in incomes resulting from the squeeze in jobs since 2008
- The effect of the reductions in the benefits and tax system
- Difficulties suffered by particular areas of the country
- Actions to stimulate economic activity, jobs and increase income, particularly in certain areas
- How the benefits of economic growth can be shared more fairly
- Proposals for increasing benefits and adjusting the tax system to make it fairer
- Other proposals to make society and income levels fairer
- What can be done to reverse the rising crime rates and the rise in violent crime in particular
- The types of crimes that are increasing and how they can be prevented
- Support for community policing & building safer communities – ensuring that people have confidence in the police.
- Police and equality: the most disadvantaged are the most likely to be victims of crime, both in terms of individuals (women, disabled people, ethnic minorities) and communities
- The future of forensic science services
- Tackling the underlying causes of crime
There are no working groups advertising for members at the moment. Information about new working groups will be available here when they are established.