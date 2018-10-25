Liberal Democrats

FPC seeking members of new working groups

By Jonathan Everett on October 25, 2018

New policy working groups

The period since the economic crisis of 2008 has been hard on a large portion of the UK's population. Pay rises have been limited and below inflation, leading to a fall in real income. Government direct financial support through benefits and tax credits has been heavily squeezed in some areas, and public sector cuts have also hit employment. Finding affordable private or social housing has continued to become increasingly difficult in many areas. Food banks, unknown in Britain in recent decades, have had to be established, and many people now rely on them. Many people now struggle to in a way to provide essentials such as food, housing and heating for their families in a way that they have not had to in recent history, and that they did not expect to have to. A larger number have suffered a prolonged squeeze, reducing their income now for a decade. This working group will review the current situation for those suffering from reduced real incomes, and make proposals for liberal policy responses. It will particularly have to consider:

  • The fall in incomes resulting from the squeeze in jobs since 2008
  • The effect of the reductions in the benefits and tax system
  • Difficulties suffered by particular areas of the country
  • Actions to stimulate economic activity, jobs and increase income, particularly in certain areas
  • How the benefits of economic growth can be shared more fairly
  • Proposals for increasing benefits and adjusting the tax system to make it fairer
  • Other proposals to make society and income levels fairer
Since 2014 crime in the UK has been rising after around a decade of crime rates falling. It is serious crimes that are driving this increase: knife crime (in London and beyond), violence against the person and theft have all increased significantly. This is against a background that has seen police numbers fall year-on-year since 2009. The working group is likely to look at:

  • What can be done to reverse the rising crime rates and the rise in violent crime in particular
  • The types of crimes that are increasing and how they can be prevented
  • Support for community policing & building safer communities – ensuring that people have confidence in the police.
  • Police and equality: the most disadvantaged are the most likely to be victims of crime, both in terms of individuals (women, disabled people, ethnic minorities) and communities
  • The future of forensic science services
  • Tackling the underlying causes of crime

There are no working groups advertising for members at the moment. Information about new working groups will be available here when they are established. 

 

 

