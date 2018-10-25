FPC seeking members of new working groups

The fall in incomes resulting from the squeeze in jobs since 2008

The effect of the reductions in the benefits and tax system

Difficulties suffered by particular areas of the country

Actions to stimulate economic activity, jobs and increase income, particularly in certain areas

How the benefits of economic growth can be shared more fairly

Proposals for increasing benefits and adjusting the tax system to make it fairer

Other proposals to make society and income levels fairer

The period since the economic crisis of 2008 has been hard on a large portion of the UK's population. Pay rises have been limited and below inflation, leading to a fall in real income. Government direct financial support through benefits and tax credits has been heavily squeezed in some areas, and public sector cuts have also hit employment. Finding affordable private or social housing has continued to become increasingly difficult in many areas. Food banks, unknown in Britain in recent decades, have had to be established, and many people now rely on them. Many people now struggle to in a way to provide essentials such as food, housing and heating for their families in a way that they have not had to in recent history, and that they did not expect to have to. A larger number have suffered a prolonged squeeze, reducing their income now for a decade. This working group will review the current situation for those suffering from reduced real incomes, and make proposals for liberal policy responses. It will particularly have to consider: