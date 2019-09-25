What's next

We’ve done it. Parliament is open again.

At the Supreme Court, we defeated Boris Johnson’s illegal attempt to silence the will of the people.

The message is clear. Boris Johnson cannot undo democracy.

We need to do this because we can't trust the Prime Minister to obey the law.

So what happens next? Today, Lib Dem MPs are back in Parliament to hold the government to account. Our priority is stopping Brexit and the first step is taking no-deal off the table.

Most urgently, we're working cross-party to stop Boris Johnson from breaking the law again. We won't allow him to crash our country out the EU with no deal on 31st October.

We’ll give Johnson as little wiggle room as possible. We're working on ways to bring forward the deadline for requesting an extension to Article 50.

'Our country is in a moment of national crisis & Boris Johnson cannot be trusted.

Liberal Democrats will be working in Parliament to find a way to remove the threat of No Deal Brexit and hold this Government to account.' @joswinson - Leader of the Liberal Democrats pic.twitter.com/v9j7fWOa4S — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) September 25, 2019

But that's not the end of it. This Government cannot be allowed to fritter away another extension to secure no-deal through the back door. As soon as the extension is confirmed, we'll push for a People's Vote, to put this issue to bed once and for all.

Then we can get back to the vital work that Brexit is interrupting.

Tackling the climate change emergency. Ensuring that we achieve Zero Net Carbon as soon as possible. Ensuring that future generations inherit a green, sustainable world.

Fixing the broken education system. Making sure that no child slips through the net, and that there is a proper strategy for reducing and preventing crime.

There is so much to be done. Only a Liberal Democrat government can protect our democracy and guide the UK to a better future. And we have a golden opportunity to make that happen.

We can't afford to let this slip by. Help fund our work - help us stop Brexit: