Support for NHS & Social Care workers

Day after day, our NHS and care staff are putting their lives at risk to keep us safe and care for the critically ill, suffering from coronavirus.

Working long shifts, often isolated from their families, the sacrifices they are making for us all during this pandemic are incredible.

Yet alarmingly, many aren’t getting the support they need. That’s why Liberal Democrats are calling for a comprehensive support package for frontline workers - to give them the support and recognition they deserve.

Our Lib Dem package will ensure that all NHS & Care staff get the support and recognition they deserve - so they can keep on saving lives.

Our package was designed in consultation with representatives of health and care workers. It includes:

Better Protection

NHS staff are being put at unnecessary risk because the personal protective equipment they need isn't available. Our plan includes comprehensive measures to cut through the red tape and ramp up production of vital PPE.

Practical help

With NHS and care staff working long hours and worried about their own families, they deserve extra help and support with the practical things in life, if and when they need it during the pandemic. Our package will put in place the support they deserve.

Frontline service reward

Just as military service personnel receive a deployment allowance of £29 per day on active duty, the same principle should apply to NHS and care staff putting themselves in danger during the coronavirus epidemic.

Bereavement and funeral support

The NHS has a “death in service” scheme – but it’s not as generous as the military’s and many key workers on the coronavirus frontline aren’t eligible. All NHS and care workers must be eligible. The Government must also agree to pay for all the funerals of key workers who die trying to protect others from Coronavirus.

Coronavirus Service Medal

All key workers on the coronavirus frontline should get recognition for the risks they have faced, with a new “Coronavirus Service Medal”. They are playing a major role to keep our country safe and it should be properly and formally recognised.

Like me, I’m sure you’ve been clapping every Thursday to thank Britain’s NHS and care staff.

Now let’s show we truly care, with a new support package too.

