We're calling on the Conservative government to stop airport expansion

Today (27th February) the Court of Appeal ruled against building a third runway at Heathrow Airport. Having campaigned tirelessly on this issue for years, my Liberal Democrat colleagues and I are delighted with the decision.

This third runway would make it almost impossible for the UK to achieve net-zero, and we have a responsibility to lead the word in tackling the climate emergency.

The UK cannot properly tackle the climate crisis if we continue to expand our airports.



We've stopped a third runway at Heathrow for now, but there's more to do. Sign our petition calling on the Conservative government not to allow any airport expansions👉https://t.co/kwG4fI0MUV pic.twitter.com/loY3ndPYys — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) February 27, 2020

It's the biggest issue facing the world today, and if the Conservatives want to take it seriously, they should now simply cancel any Heathrow expansion once and for all.

But we mustn't stop there.

We cannot combat the climate crisis if we allow airports to expand elsewhere, especially at a time when we should be promoting greener transport.

So I want you to sign the Liberal Democrat petition calling on the Tories to stop airport expansion across the UK.

We will continue to hold this government to account on their climate change commitments. Have your say below.