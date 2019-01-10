Liberal Democrats

No deal cannot be an option

Tom Brake MP shares his thoughts on the Government's defeat over no deal on Tuesday night.

By Tom Brake, Jan 10, 2019 3:01

The union flag flying next to the EU flag.

On Tuesday night, thanks to Lib Dem MPs, the Government lost on a Finance Bill for the first time in 41 years. We won a vote on a cross-party amendment that demonstrates to the Government that a majority of MPs are opposed to no deal.

It goes some way to taking no deal off the table, but it's crucial we remove it as an option full stop.

We will not stand idly by while the Conservatives destroy our economy, our NHS, our peace and security.

This Government’s defeat shows Parliament’s rejection of a no deal. Theresa May will not be allowed to intimidate MPs into backing her broken deal.

The reality of the situation hasn't changed for her deal. She doesn't have the votes - plain and simple.

It's time for Theresa May to stop gambling with our future. It's time to give the people the final say on her deal and the option to reject this mess and stay in the EU. 

The Lib Dems have been fighting since the referendum to give you the final say on the deal, with an option to exit from Brexit. We've made amazing progress since then - but we need the Labour leadership on board. Can you help us convince the Labour shadow cabinet to join us and demand a People's Vote?

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy