No deal cannot be an option

On Tuesday night, thanks to Lib Dem MPs, the Government lost on a Finance Bill for the first time in 41 years. We won a vote on a cross-party amendment that demonstrates to the Government that a majority of MPs are opposed to no deal.

It goes some way to taking no deal off the table, but it's crucial we remove it as an option full stop. We will not stand idly by while the Conservatives destroy our economy, our NHS, our peace and security.

This Government’s defeat shows Parliament’s rejection of a no deal. Theresa May will not be allowed to intimidate MPs into backing her broken deal.

The reality of the situation hasn't changed for her deal. She doesn't have the votes - plain and simple.

It's time for Theresa May to stop gambling with our future. It's time to give the people the final say on her deal and the option to reject this mess and stay in the EU.

The Lib Dems have been fighting since the referendum to give you the final say on the deal, with an option to exit from Brexit. We've made amazing progress since then - but we need the Labour leadership on board. Can you help us convince the Labour shadow cabinet to join us and demand a People's Vote?