Reckless Johnson risking sending the UK straight off the no-deal cliff

Boris Johnson plans to remove the safety net in the Withdrawal Agreement by making it illegal for Parliament to extend the transition period beyond December 2020.

Nothing is safe from this Tory Government's reckless approach to Brexit.

It will send the country straight off the no-deal cliff.

The only way Johnson can meet the December 2020 timetable is by breaking all his promises to Leave voters and agreeing to all the demands of the EU.

People deserve better than a future where a Prime Minister willingly threatens jobs, the environment and the NHS.

The Liberal Democrats will continue to stand up for Remainers up and down the country and oppose Brexit.