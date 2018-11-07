Artwork, Print Room & Digital Media Organiser

Location: Barnstaple, Devon

Salary: £18,000 (12 month contract, job share possible)

Closing Date: Friday 23 November 2018

Interview: Interviews will take place week commencing 29 November

Torridge and West Devon Liberal Democrats and North Devon Liberal Democrats are seeking to appoint a member of staff whose time will be shared equally between the two constituencies. Both constituencies have District, Town and Parish elections in May 2019.

It is recommended you read the full job description before applying for this role.

To apply:

Please apply by email nick.pentney@libdems.org.uk with the subject 'Constituency Organiser' attaching:

• A full CV (no more than two pages and including contact telephone numbers and email address)

• A letter of application

For an informal discussion about the role please phone Nick Pentney on 07887 411 523.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from people with characteristics currently under-represented among our staff.