Not credible for Boris to stay in Govt after £350m NHS myth

In April 2016, I wrote to the UK Statistics Authority over the Vote Leave campaign's claim £350m a week is sent to the EU.

In his reply the Chair of the UK Statistics Authority, Sir Andrew Dilnot CBE, said that VoteLeave's use of the figure was "potentially misleading."

The fact that Boris Johnson continues to use it, despite having been told repeatedly that it's nonsense, means it is just not credible for him to remain in Government.

But, once again Boris has made an absolutely extraordinary intervention, in which he repeats the myth that Tories will put £350m more a week into the NHS once we leave the EU.

It always was a cynical ploy to win votes.

It beggars belief that Boris Johnson is still trying to perpetuate this myth.

It's pretty hard to take when the NHS is on its knees because his Government is failing to invest sufficient resources in improving care.

He should be sacked straight away. He cannot be allowed to remain in the Government.