This is not who Britain is

Layla Moran on the heartless immigration policies of this Tory government

By Layla Moran, Jan 04, 2019 8:01

The past few years have seen the worst refugee crisis since the Second World war, as conflict in places like Syria, Afghanistan, South Sudan and Eritrea have forced many thousands of refugees to flee for their lives.

Just 239 of these refugees have attempted to cross the Channel and find refuge in Britain this winter.

But rather than help these people, the Home Secretary has chosen to increase patrols and surveillance over the Channel, and question whether these people are ‘genuine’ refugees.

He has said that the Conservatives will do everything they can to make sure that those seeking asylum are not successful.

That the Home Secretary would be working to make it harder for refugees to find safety in Britain is horrifying.

And yet, also not surprising.

We have seen what this xenophobic, immigrant-attacking Conservative government is capable of. All in the name of appeasing the racism of its most right wing supporters.

This is not right. This is not who Britain is.

Britain should be on the side of welcoming refugees, and helping them find a better life.

