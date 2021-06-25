Office Manager for Sarah Green MP

Job Title: Office Manager

Working For: Sarah Green MP (Chesham and Amersham)

Location: Constituency

Salary: In line with IPSA pay scales

Length of Contract: Full time fixed term (6 months) with possible extension.

Hours: Full time

Job Details

Sarah Green MP is looking for an Office Manager to join her team.

This role will support the MP as she sets up her new office. The role is based in the constituency but will support both constituency and Parliamentary work.

The role will be responsible for diary management and arranging meetings and visits. It will also be managing her public-facing inbox, incoming post and phone calls.

The role will oversee initial set up of the MP's constituency office, submitting expenses, assisting with casework, health and safety assurance, managing office costs and payroll budgets, office security, budget planning, human resources tasks and data management.

Applicants must have demonstrable experience in office management and be proficient in the use of standard email, word processing and spreadsheet applications. They must be detail oriented, organised, have strong communication skills, work well in a team and be able to manage a varied workload. Sympathy with Liberal Democrat values is essential.

Closing date: Friday 2nd July

Interview/Start dates: To start as soon as possible

Application details: Please send CV (no more than 2 pages) and a covering letter (1 page) outlining how you meet the requirements of this role to: [email protected]