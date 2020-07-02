Liberal Democrats

Office and Events Organiser

By Ruth Amoako on July 02, 2020

Salary:             £18,795.00 to £21,166.00 (plus 8% pension contribution after 3 months)

Location:           Salford M5

Hours:                  Full-time, 35 hours per week including some evening and weekend work, including attendance at Party and ALDC events

Reports to:     HQ Team Manager

 

Purpose of job

To maintain the office functions of ALDC’s campaigning and communications work, in particular organising events and supporting the work of the political team

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

Application is via the Indeed website here

ed.stephenson@aldc.org 

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date

Please note:  We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.

 

 

