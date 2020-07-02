Office and Events Organiser

Salary: £18,795.00 to £21,166.00 (plus 8% pension contribution after 3 months)

Location: Salford M5

Hours: Full-time, 35 hours per week including some evening and weekend work, including attendance at Party and ALDC events

Reports to: HQ Team Manager

Purpose of job

To maintain the office functions of ALDC’s campaigning and communications work, in particular organising events and supporting the work of the political team

