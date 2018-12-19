Salary: £26,000 - £28,000 per annum

Responsible to: Deputy Director of Operations

Hours: Full time, 37.5 hours per week

Benefits: 8% Employer's Pension Contribution

Location: LDHQ, Westminster

Closing Date: 12pm, Tuesday 8 January 2018

We are recruiting for a highly organised, personable and self-motivated Office Manager to join our team. As the Office Manager, you are responsible for organising and coordinating the office functions to ensure the organisation runs smoothly. Your role is to ensure high levels of organisational effectiveness, communication and safety, within strict budgetary controls.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

sian.waddington@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

CV (including contact telephone numbers and email address);

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

A completed diversity monitoring form

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from people with characteristics currently under-represented among our staff.