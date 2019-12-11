Liberal Democrats

One day left to stop Boris and to stop Brexit

On the last day of the campaign, vote Liberal Democrat to stop a catastrophic Johnson majority

By Jo Swinson, Dec 11, 2019 9:12

"It doesn't have to be this way."

My message today is clear.

To stop Brexit, we must stop Boris Johnson. We have one more day left to do it.

To all my fellow Lib Dem activists up and down the country – I say this:

Keep going. Keep fighting for every vote.

And to everyone out there who has a growing pile of Lib Dem leaflets on their kitchen table: we can win where you live.

You can stop another Conservative MP being elected. You can stop Boris Johnson from getting a majority he doesn’t deserve.

You can help us stop Brexit.

On Monday, Boris Johnson once again showed us the kind of leader he is going to be.

"To stop Brexit, we must stop Boris Johnson."

Faced with that heart-breaking image of Jack, he refused to look at it, to acknowledge it, even taking the phone out of the journalist's hand and putting it in his pocket. As though that would somehow make it all go away.

What a coward.

He doesn't care about Jack, and if he wins a majority, he'll spend the next five years not caring about you or your family either. He'll spend five years running away from scrutiny. Avoiding inconvenient truths. Hoping that his power and privilege alone will keep him in Number 10.

This is unacceptable. And it doesn’t have to be this way.

Vote Liberal Democrat. Together, we can build a brighter future.

