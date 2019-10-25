Liberal Democrats

We're recruiting for Online Champions!

We're building a community of social media champions ahead of the general election, and we want you to join.

By Liberal Democrats, Oct 25, 2019 5:10

The Liberal Democrats need YOU!

A general election is coming, and the Liberal Democrats are ready – but as the news cycle moves faster and the debates around issues like Brexit and the NHS become more heated, we need digital activists who can help fight the battle online.

That’s where you come in. We want you to become part of the Lib Dem online champions community, where we’ll be sharing the latest news out of HQ in the hopes of spreading our bold, ambitious campaign online on social media.   

Whether you have minutes or hours to spare, your help can make a real difference.

If you want to get involved during this vital time and be a part of the campaign battle, join here.

