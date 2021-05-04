Online Research Volunteer

Volunteer role

Hours: 4-5 hours a week at peak times. Maximum 40 hours a year

Location: Working from home

Role description

The Liberal Democrats are seeking dedicated, computer literate volunteers to play a key support role in preparing the party for success in the next General Election.

Online research volunteers will be members of a small team, called upon to conduct due diligence checks on prospective candidates applying to become a Prospective Parliamentary Candidate.

Volunteers will provide research which will enable the candidates/party to anticipate opposition challenges, identify areas of strength and weakness, and engage proactively with the press.

Training is provided and selected volunteers will receive:

Unconscious bias training;

Data protection guidance;

Research and investigation best-practice training;

Guidance and advice from senior party members.

Selected volunteers will be highly discreet and professional with a keen eye for politics and reputational risk. Tech savvy and an inquisitive, investigative mindset will be strongly advantageous. An unblemished disciplinary record within the party and personal integrity are required.

Relevant experience could be drawn from a wide variety of fields, including but not limited to: law/ the police, journalism, social-media management, communications, PR, HR, recruitment, IT, marketing etc.

The Liberal Democrats are committed to diversity and inclusion and we welcome applications from candidates from all walks of life.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact: [email protected]

Please apply before Monday the 18th of May by email attaching:

A copy of your CV, including complete work history; and

A Covering Letter, no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.