Online Tools Support Officer

Job Description

Responsible to:         Head of Data & Tools

Salary:                        £18,000 - £26,000 per annum

Tenure:                       Permanent

Hours:                        Full time 37.5 hours per week

Location:                    Scottish Lib Dem HQ, Edinburgh

 

Purpose of job

We are looking for a well organised person with a strong understanding of digital campaign tools and data to provide Connect & Nationbuilder (Digital Tools) support and training for volunteers and staff.

Closing date:  12.00 noon, Wednesday 12th September 2018

Application Procedure

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

Please apply by email attaching:

  • CV (including contact telephone numbers and email address);
  • Covering letter (two A4 pages maximum) setting out how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job description; and
  • A completed diversity monitoring form.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact hr@libdems.org.uk

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from people with characteristics currently under-represented among our staff.

