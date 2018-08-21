Online Tools Support Officer

Job Description
Responsible to: Head of Data & Tools
Salary: £18,000 - £26,000 per annum
Tenure: Permanent
Hours: Full time 37.5 hours per week
Location: Scottish Lib Dem HQ, Edinburgh
Purpose of job
We are looking for a well organised person with a strong understanding of digital campaign tools and data to provide Connect & Nationbuilder (Digital Tools) support and training for volunteers and staff.
Closing date: 12.00 noon, Wednesday 12th September 2018
Application Procedure
It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.
Please apply by email attaching:
- CV (including contact telephone numbers and email address);
- Covering letter (two A4 pages maximum) setting out how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job description; and
- A completed diversity monitoring form.
For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact hr@libdems.org.uk
We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.
The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from people with characteristics currently under-represented among our staff.