Online Tools Support Officer

Responsible to: Head of Data & Tools

Salary: £18,000 - £26,000 per annum

Tenure: Permanent

Hours: Full time 37.5 hours per week

Location: Scottish Lib Dem HQ, Edinburgh

Purpose of job

We are looking for a well organised person with a strong understanding of digital campaign tools and data to provide Connect & Nationbuilder (Digital Tools) support and training for volunteers and staff.

Closing date: 12.00 noon, Wednesday 12th September 2018

Application Procedure

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

Please apply by email attaching:

CV (including contact telephone numbers and email address);

Covering letter (two A4 pages maximum) setting out how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job description; and

A completed diversity monitoring form.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact hr@libdems.org.uk

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from people with characteristics currently under-represented among our staff.