We are the only party offering an exit from Brexit

The effects of Brexit are already being felt.

The value of the pound has plummeted.

Inflation has risen. Growth in the economy has slowed, and the government is already borrowing billions more to fill the gap in lost tax revenue.

Young people, who voted overwhelmingly to remain, are being told their voices do not matter. Urgent problems, such as the future of the NHS, are being neglected because of the sheer scale of the challenge posed by Brexit.

It’s not good enough, and the country cannot afford Theresa May’s bad deal, or worse, a catastrophic no deal. Liberal Democrats are the only party fighting for the UK to remain in the European Union.”

Today at our party conference, we have re-affirmed our commitment to offer the British people a chance for an exit to Brexit, via the first referendum on the Brexit Deal.