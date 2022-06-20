Opportunity, Skills and Training Working Group

This working group is producing a consultation paper for Spring Conference 2023 and the final paper will be ready for Autumn Conference 2023.
The group's remit is set out here.
Chair: Rosie Shimell
Rosie was a councillor in London from 2010-2018, including service as Shadow Cabinet Member for Education. She also served as the chief education adviser to the parliamentary party from 2017-2021.
Members of the Group:
Rosie Shimell (chair)
Cllr Stephen Gauntlett (vice-chair)
Kirsten Herbst-Gray
Mark Platt
Theodore Roos
Martin Eggleston
Lucy Tonge
Cllr Jay Mercer
Linda Norton
Janet Baah
Kevin Langford
Penny Larson
Cllr Michael Chapman
Cllr Colin Ferguson
Ted Logan
Callum Robertson
Sal Jarvis
Vivien Biggs
Cllr David Johnson
Jon Thompson