Liberal Democrats

Opportunity, Skills and Training Working Group

By Joseph Wright on June 20, 2022

This working group is producing a consultation paper for Spring Conference 2023 and the final paper will be ready for Autumn Conference 2023.

The group's remit is set out here

Chair: Rosie Shimell

Rosie was a councillor in London from 2010-2018, including service as Shadow Cabinet Member for Education. She also served as the chief education adviser to the parliamentary party from 2017-2021.

Members of the Group:

Cllr Stephen Gauntlett (vice-chair)

Kirsten Herbst-Gray

Mark Platt

Theodore Roos

Martin Eggleston

Lucy Tonge

Cllr Jay Mercer

Linda Norton

Janet Baah

Kevin Langford

Penny Larson

Cllr Michael Chapman

Cllr Colin Ferguson

Ted Logan

Callum Robertson

Sal Jarvis

Vivien Biggs

Cllr David Johnson

Jon Thompson

