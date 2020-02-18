FULL JOB DESCRIPTION

Job Title: Organiser Working for: St Albans Liberal Democrats Salary: £20,000 – 25,000 depending on experience Ternure: One year, full-time, fixed term contract Location: St Albans Closing Date: Friday 28 February 2020 Purpose of the job Following our successful General Election campaign, a strong self-starter is needed to help us move from largest party to overall control of the district council in May 2020. The Organiser will play a critical role in the Campaign Strategy Team developing the messaging and planning the campaigning priorities. The Organiser will also be expected to manage the operational campaign team and in that capacity will be responsible for coordinating several strands of work and multiple volunteer teams. In addition to the Organiser the office team will include an Assistant Organiser on a seasonal basis. The Organiser will serve as Line Manager for the Assistant Organiser. There will also be a Communications and Campaigns Manager supporting the local MP.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

applications@sald.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

Two referees, (one from your previous employer)

Interview dates:First round interviews will be conducted w/b: Saturday 7 March 2020 at our offices: 9 Hatfield Road, St Albans, AL1 3RR

Reasonable travel expenses of interviewees will be reimbursed.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Website: http://www.stalbanslibdems.org.uk