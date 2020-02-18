Liberal Democrats

Organiser

By Andrea Lozano on February 18, 2020

FULL JOB DESCRIPTION

Job Title:          Organiser

Working for:    St Albans Liberal Democrats

Salary:              £20,000 – 25,000 depending on experience

Ternure:           One year, full-time, fixed term contract

Location:          St Albans

Closing Date:   Friday 28 February 2020

Purpose of the job

Following our successful General Election campaign, a strong self-starter is needed to help us move from largest party to overall control of the district council in May 2020.

The Organiser will play a critical role in the Campaign Strategy Team developing the messaging and planning the campaigning priorities.  The Organiser will also be expected to manage the operational campaign team and in that capacity will be responsible for coordinating several strands of work and multiple volunteer teams.

In addition to the Organiser the office team will include an Assistant Organiser on a seasonal basis. The Organiser will serve as Line Manager for the Assistant Organiser. There will also be a Communications and Campaigns Manager supporting the local MP.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

applications@sald.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

  • A copy of your CV; including complete work history
  • A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.
  • Two referees, (one from your previous employer)

Interview dates:First round interviews will be conducted w/b: Saturday 7 March 2020 at our offices: 9 Hatfield Road, St Albans, AL1 3RR

Reasonable travel expenses of interviewees will be reimbursed.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please note:  We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Website: http://www.stalbanslibdems.org.uk

Want to find out more Sign up here...

Sign up or log in using: or

Join us today

Britain needs Liberal voices. Add yours to ours and be part of what comes next:

Meet our MPs

Your Liberal Democrat MPs

Spring Conference

York,13-15 March 2020

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at https://www.libdems.org.uk/privacy