Our future, your choice

The 2019 General Election Review (the Thornhill Review) set out how we must change in order to succeed at future elections. Since its publication, in many areas we have made strides, but there is still much to do.

The Party is currently consulting with members on our governance. Yet more Tory sleaze this week highlights how important for the country it is that we, once again, become a competitive liberal voice in the UK.

As part of that consultation, we are hosting a range of events. These include two chances to take part in a Q&A session with Dr Mark Pack and Baroness Dorothy Thornhill.

If you would like to join us, you can register for one of our sessions:

We look forward to seeing you there.