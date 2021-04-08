May 6th - Local election event of the decade

No such thing as Superheroes? Meet our Councillors and Activists!

This May the Liberal Democrats have one mission - make Britain a fairer, greener, more caring country. And we’ve been doing an amazing job!

Watch our new video to find out more about the achievements of our superhero Lib Dem Councillors and activists!

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

In our election broadcast, you’ll meet just a handful of Liberal Democrat local champions doing amazing things for their community. You’ll meet:

🔶 Councillor Lisa Smart from Stockport Council, who worked with her local team to deliver prescriptions and food parcels to those self-isolating and shielding.

🔶 Josh Barbarinde OBE from Eastbourne, whose business donate hundreds of smartphones to care home residents during lockdown.

🔶 Councillor Ian Wharton from South Lakes, who has helped get affordable homes built in his area.

🔶 Councillor Sarah Nelmes, Leader of Three Rivers, who has lead the council to have the highest recycling rate in the country.

Across the country we have over 2,500 councillors making a real difference and championing their communities.

This May help us create a fairer, greener and more caring society.