One rule for the Conservatives, another for the rest of us

Conservative MPs just voted to prevent Owen Paterson from being suspended despite abusing his position.

It’s clear that Boris Johnson believes that he and his colleagues shouldn’t have to face the consequences of their actions. His Government has laid the groundwork for a crony committee of Conservatives to protect each other from the consequences of sleaze.

They’re sending a message loud and clear - there's one rule for them and another for the rest of us.

Conservative MPs have voted to rewrite the rules to stop one of their own from being suspended for his “egregious” breach of lobbying rules.



With the Conservatives, it's one rule for you, no rules for them. pic.twitter.com/rjZIjn54Zw — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) November 3, 2021

You deserve a fairer deal than the one this government is giving you. And that’s what we’re offering.

How can they be trusted to make decisions for the good of everyone when they are willing to rig the rules to suit their own interests?

This can’t be allowed to continue.

Liberal Democrats are unafraid to speak truth to power. We believe that nobody is above the rules - including Conservative MPs.

Your voice must not be drowned out by an outdated electoral system or a government that favours entrenched privilege and inequality. You must not be taken for granted.

Join us today, and let’s shape a fairer future - together.