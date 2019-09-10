I have never witnessed a Parliamentary session quite like last night.

The government shut down Parliament, against the wishes of the Speaker and the opposition parties.

The people have never needed the voices of their MPs more.

And at this crucial moment, Boris Johnson has silenced us.

His cronies are trying to spin this as "the people vs Parliament". But as MPs, we are elected to be the people's voice in Parliament.

I won't take lessons in democracy from a Prime Minister elected by 100,000 unrepresentative Tory party members. His government has no mandate and no majority.

Johnson has a simple choice: to ask for an extension to the Brexit deadline if he hasn't, as he promised, got a deal.

.@BorisJohnson's 2nd attempt at a cut and run General Election has been defeated



But he did succeed in shutting down Parliament for 5 weeks, blocking scrutiny of critical issues like the impact of No Deal and UK and EU negotiations



Anyone would think he had something to hide! — Tom Brake MP 🔶 (@thomasbrake) September 9, 2019

He needs to release the Yellowhammer report - so we know the truth about the food and medicine shortages, and the civil unrest that the government is preparing for in the event of a no-deal.

And he needs to show Parliament the instructions that led to this lockout being ordered. The people deserve to know.

You cannot claim to be upholding democracy whilst shutting down our Parliament. They are fundamentally incompatible.

Johnson can gag Parliament in the chamber. But the Liberal Democrats won the battle to make no-deal illegal on the 31st October. We will fight tooth and nail to stop Johnson illegally dragging our country out of the EU without a deal.

Make no mistake, even as you read this, he will undoubtedly be plotting how he'll silence the people next. This is far from over.

But whatever he comes up with, he will lose. We’ve defeated him six times in six days in Parliament and when Parliament comes back we’ll do it again.

Time’s running out for Johnson and his right-wing nationalist cronies. We’re going to stand up for the liberal, internationalist values we hold so dearly. We’re going to take the fight to him and his divisive politics - and he’s going to be defeated. But we need to be ready - donate today and help us stop Boris Johnson: