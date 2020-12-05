JOB SPECIFICATION

Job Title: Parliamentary Support Officer

Responsible to: Head of Whips Office (Commons)

Salary: £24,000 per annum

Benefit: 3% Employer’s Pension Contribution

Tenure: Permanent

Hours: Full time 40 hours per week

Location: Liberal Democrat Whips Office, House of Commons.

Purpose of job

The Parliamentary Support Team is a pooled research and correspondence facility working for Liberal Democrat Parliamentarians in both the Houses of Commons and Lords.

The team draft standard letters and provide correspondence support for Parliamentarians and their offices, in order to respond on matters related to their Parliamentary work and priorities.

The PST will also support the Parliamentary Adviser Unit (PAU) with information, research and briefings. The PAU provide legislative, policy and media support to Liberal Democrats Parliamentarians.

This position would suit a highly-organised individual who is able to understand multiple briefs, and condense technical topics into easily understandable correspondence and briefings.

Key Responsibilities

1. Draft standard letters to help Parliamentarians with daily queries from members of the public, campaign groups and third parties.

2. Producing well-written and accurately researched copy and background briefing materials.

3. Writing and researching a range of material in across several policy portfolios.

4. Undertake research, usually from readily available sources, on a wide range of subjects and policy areas. Analyse and evaluate research and interpret data, ensuring key issues are identified.

5. An ability to build and maintain contacts and relationships with MPs and Peers, their staff, advisers and others.

6. Providing support for Parliamentary activity including legislative briefs, Government announcements, debates and Parliamentary Questions.

7. Preparing briefing notes ahead of Parliamentary debates.

PERSON SPECIFICATION

We are looking for an outstanding candidate with excellent written communications skills, highly organised, good political judgement, and knowledge of the policies of the Liberal Democrats. Prior experience of letter writing and research for an MP or similar high-profile individuals would also be desirable.

Essential Skills and Experience

The successful applicant will have:

• Excellent written communications skills, and able to condense complex topics into easily understandable briefings, letters and emails.

• Excellent inter-personal skills and a confident manner

• Strong personal organisation and efficiency

• An ability to produce high quality work within tight deadlines

• A good eye for detail

• A good understanding of how Parliament works

• Good political judgement

• Prior experience of letter writing for an MP or similar high profile individual.

• Sympathy for the aims and values of the Liberal Democrats

Desirable Skills and Experience

• Experience of working in Parliament, and an understanding of what's needed by Parliamentarians for correspondence and briefing material.

• Knowledge of the policies of the Liberal Democrats

APPLICATION PROCEDURE

Please apply online on our website by attaching: -

1) A copy of your CV; including complete work history

2) A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your covering letter.

Closing date:

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

If you have any questions about the role, please contact munropm@parliament.uk

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.