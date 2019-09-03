Full Job Description

Job Title: Parliamentary Assistant

Working For: Jane Dodds MP (Brecon and Radnorshire

Location: London

Salary: £23,750 - £35,308-IPSA pay range

Closing Date: 6 September 2019

Job Details

Jane Dodds MP is looking to appoint a hard-working, enthusiastic and experienced full time Parliamentary Assistant to work in her busy Parliamentary office.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

jane.dodds.mp@parliament.uk, with the subject line: ‘Parliamentary Assistant Application’.

Please apply by email attaching:

CV (including contact telephone numbers and email address);

Covering letter (two A4 pages maximum) setting out why you want to do this job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it; and

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

Interview/Start Dates

The deadline for receipt of applications is 11pm on the closing date. Interviews will take place in the week of September 9th, with a view to the successful candidate starting as soon as possible.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.