Job Title: Parliamentary Assistant Working
For: Beatrice Wishart MSP (Shetland)
Location: Holyrood, Edinburgh
Hours: Full time, 37 hours
Salary: £24,000-£25,000, dependent on experience Length of
Contract: Full-time, fixed term contract 1 year (with the possibility of becoming permanent
Closing Date: Midnight on 26 th October 2021
Interview/Start Dates: Successful applicants will be invited to interview ‘remotely’ from 1st November 2021.
How to apply:
ApTo apply for the position, please send a CV and supporting statement to [email protected] or 171 Commercial St, Lerwick, ZE1 0HX