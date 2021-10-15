Job Title: Parliamentary Assistant Working

For: Beatrice Wishart MSP (Shetland)

Location: Holyrood, Edinburgh

Hours: Full time, 37 hours

Salary: £24,000-£25,000, dependent on experience Length of

Contract: Full-time, fixed term contract 1 year (with the possibility of becoming permanent

Closing Date: Midnight on 26 th October 2021

Before Applying to Role please take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with application procedures.

Full Job Description

Interview/Start Dates: Successful applicants will be invited to interview ‘remotely’ from 1st November 2021.

How to apply:

ApTo apply for the position, please send a CV and supporting statement to [email protected] or 171 Commercial St, Lerwick, ZE1 0HX