Job Title: Parliamentary Business Adviser

Responsible to: The Head of the Lords Whips’ Office

Salary: £28,000 - £31,000 per annum, depending on experience

Tenure: Permanent

Hours: Full time 40 hours per week

Location: Liberal Democrat Whips’ Office, House of Lords

Purpose of the Job

The post holder will assist and support the Liberal Democrat group in the House of Lords in their Parliamentary work. They will be the first port of call in the Whips’ Office for all Peers queries and messages. They will lead on ensuring all business is covered by Liberal Democrat Peers and take control of the production of the weekly whip. They will also provide research support for peers taking part in debates and other business in the Lords and will provide an important administrative and political link between other offices in the Lords, including the Government and Official Opposition, as well as internally with the Commons Whips’ Office and the offices of MPs.

How to apply:

Please read through the Full Job Description to learn more about the role before applying

A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address

A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want the job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it To be considered for this position, please submit your application to [email protected]

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

