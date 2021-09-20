Job Title: Parliamentary Business Adviser

Responsible to: The Head of the Lords Whips’ Office

Salary: £27,000 - £29,000 per annum, depending on experience

Tenure: Permanent

Hours: Full time 40 hours per week

Location: Liberal Democrat Whips’ Office, House of Lords

Full Job Description

APPLICATION PROCEDURE

• A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address

• A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want the job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it To be considered for this position, please submit your application to [email protected] by 10pm on Sunday 10th October.

Initial interviews (preferably in person) are very likely to be held on Thursday 21st October or Friday 22nd October. Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK.

We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.