Parliamentary Officer (Education & Economy) (Maternity Cover)

Salary: £24,000 per annum

Responsible to: Head of Whips Office (Commons)

Hours: Full time 40 hours per week

Tenure: Maternity Cover (6 months minimum)

Location: Liberal Democrat Whips Office, House of Commons

Closing Date: 10pm on Wednesday 20 March

Purpose:

The Parliamentary Support Team is a pooled research and correspondence facility working for Liberal Democrat Parliamentarians in both the House of Commons and House of Lords.

The team draft standard letters and provide correspondence support for Parliamentarians and their offices, in order to respond on matters related to their parliamentary work and priorities.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

jack.fletcher@parliament.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

A completed diversity monitoring form

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.