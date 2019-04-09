Parliamentary Officer (Brexit, International & Home Affairs)

Salary: £24,000pa.

Responsible to: Head of Whips Office (House of Commons)

Hours: Full time (40 hours per week)

Tenure: Permanent

Location: Liberal Democrat Whips Office, House of Commons

Closing Date: 10pm 22nd April 2019

Purpose:

The Parliamentary Support Team is a pooled research and correspondence facility working for Liberal Democrat Parliamentarians in both the Houses of Commons and Lords.

The team draft standard letters and provide correspondence support for Parliamentarians and their offices, in order to respond on matters related to their Parliamentary work and priorities.



The Parliamentary Officer will also support the Parliamentary Adviser Unit (PAU) with information, research and briefings. The PAU provide legislative, policy and communication support to Liberal Democrats Parliamentarians.



We are looking for a highly talented individual to cover our key Brexit, International & Home Affairs briefs.



This position would suit a highly-organised individual who is able to understand multiple briefs, and condense technical topics into easily understandable correspondence and briefings.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

jack.fletcher@parliament.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

A completed diversity monitoring form

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and three referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.