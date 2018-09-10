Parliamentary Officer (Health, Environment, Local Government, and Equalities)

Responsible to: Head of Whips Office (Commons)

Salary: £24,000 per annum

Benefit: 8% Employer’s Pension Contribution

Tenure: Permanent

Hours: Full time 40 hours per week

Location: Liberal Democrat Whips Office, House of Commons

Closing Date: Monday 24 September (12pm)

The Parliamentary Support Team is a pooled research and correspondence facility working for Liberal Democrat Parliamentarians in both the Houses of Commons and Lords.

The Parliamentary Officer will draft standard letters and provide correspondence support for Parliamentarians and their offices and will also support the Parliamentary Adviser Unit (PAU) with information, research and briefings.

We are looking for a talented individual to cover our key Health, Environment, Local Government and Equalities portfolios.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

Application Procedure

A full CV (no more than two pages and including contact telephone numbers and email address);

A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want to do this job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it

A completed equality and diversity form

To be considered for this position, please submit your application to kayle@parliament.uk by 12 noon on Monday 24 September.

We are hoping to conduct interviews during the week commencing Monday 8 October.