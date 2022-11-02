Job title: Leader’s Parliamentary Political Adviser

Responsible to: Leader’s Chief of Staff

Salary: £32,589 - £36,020

Tenure: Permanent

Hours: Full-time

Location: Westminster, with homeworking negotiable

Purpose of Job

Liberal Democrats are winning again. In the last 18 months, Ed Davey has led the party to three historic by-election victories - winning seats across the Conservatives’ former heartlands.



This is an exciting opportunity to join a small team at the heart of politics. You will be situated in the Leader’s Office, working closely with the Party Leader, Whips Office and other key party figures.



You will be directly responsible for coordinating the Leader’s parliamentary activities - whether it’s identifying ways to use Parliament in support of Liberal Democrat campaigns, or drafting parliamentary questions and debate interventions.



We are looking for someone who is organised, skilled at multitasking and has excellent political judgement. Strong written communication skills are key, as you will be drafting speeches, articles and scripts on behalf of the Leader - often on tight deadlines.



Working across both Parliament and Liberal Democrat HQ, this is a unique post that would suit an enthusiastic individual who is looking to hone their high-level political skills.





How to apply:

Please read through the Full Job Description to learn more about the role before applying and take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with your application.

A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address

A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want the job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it To be considered for this position, please submit your application to [email protected]

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will not notify applicants if their application has been unsuccessful at shortlisting stage.

The Party believes it is essential to foster equity, equality, diversion and inclusion within our workforce. We want our employees to thrive in an environment where everyone is welcome and supported to achieve their potential. It is important to celebrate what makes us unique and that you feel valued, appreciated and free to be who you are.

